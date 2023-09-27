Spruce Meadows in Calgary developing new two-storey restaurant

Spruce Meadows, located just south of Calgary, is an extremely impressive and world-famous facility. It looks like the team there has plans to make it an even larger tourist attraction.

Expected to open sometime in 2025, this massive new expansion is set to include a restaurant, coffee shop, retail space, and hotel.

Plans for everything are still in the early stages, but the restaurant is expected to have a capacity of about 140 people, including 120 seats outside, with even more space in a sports bar.

Spruce Meadows is a huge multi-purpose sports facility that was opened by the Southern family in 1975. It’s best known for its world-class equestrian show jumping complex that makes up an astonishing 505 acres.

Travellers, locals, and guests here will soon be able to stay right on the premises at the new hotel to enjoy it all. Also, having a lavish restaurant, coffee shop, and retail space makes perfect sense. It’s surprising it hasn’t happened already.

There are some amazing restaurants in Calgary, and this is definitely now a highly anticipated one that we will need to patiently wait to try.

Stay tuned for all updates on this exciting new development.

Address: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

