YYCaesarfest, a two-day event celebrating Canada’s favourite cocktail, is returning to Calgary this May.

National Caesar Day is in May and the city behind the Clamato-based invention will be honouring it with a huge two-day festival on May 20 and 21 at The Big Four Building in Stampede Park.

Calgary loves Caesars and this is the chance to celebrate it all in one place.

To help celebrate the big day in a BIG way, a number of different brands will be joining forces to create the world’s largest Caesar.

YYCaesarfest, along with Black Diamond Distillery, The Caesar Shop, Fraser & Fig, and Lucky’s Speed Sauce, will be pitching in to create a 1,000-litre Caesar. It will not be an official Guinness record attempt, so this is an unofficial title, but it’s the thought that counts.

“We’re tremendously excited to be back for another year,” said Rachel Drinkle, founder and organizer of YYCaesarfest, in a media release. “The Caesar was invented in Calgary so, while every city in Canada loves a good Caesar, this is really the place to be to celebrate it.”

A general admission ticket to the YYCaesarfest will include entrance to the festival and a vote for your favourite Caesar. Last year, the event was during the week, so having it on a Sunday seems even better.

The general admission ticket is $27.64, with all sample tickets costing around $2 each. These can be used for all types of Caesars, craft beverages, Caesar-related products, and more.

In the hopes of earning your vote, participating vendors will be showcasing their unique recipes, quality products, and extravagant garnishes used.

There are other exclusive group packages for sale that include tickets for individual private suites, sample service to suites, Uber vouchers, VIP guest demonstrations and visits, an EVIP bathroom area, and a private back entrance.

YYC Caesar Week will luckily continue at many of the participating restaurants after this two-day festival.

Last year, Freehouse won the big award with its delicious Caesar cocktail variation: the Ginger Beef Caesar.

Tickets are on sale right now for this event on May 20 and 21, dedicated to the drink we all love, invented right here in the 1960s by restaurant manager Walter Chell at the Calgary Inn.

Stay tuned for updates on vendor announcements and what kind of Caesars to look forward to trying.

YYCaesarfest

When: May 20 and 21, 2023, from 4 to 10 pm

Where: 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary — The Big Four Building

Price: General admission tickets — $27.64

