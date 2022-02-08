YYCaesarfest, a two-day event celebrating Canada’s favourite cocktail, is coming to Calgary this May.

May 19 is National Caesar Day in Canada this year, and the city that invented it will be honouring it with a huge two-day festival at The Big Four Building in Stampede Park.

A general admission ticket to the YYCaesarfest will include entrance to the festival, a vote for your favourite Caesar, and access to the YYCaesarfest online map to make sure you hit as many spots as possible.

The general admission ticket is $28.92, with all sample tickets costing only around $2 each. These can be used for all types of Caesars, craft beverages, Caesar related products, and more.

In the hopes of earning your vote, participating vendors will be showcasing their unique recipes, quality products, and extravagant garnishes used.

There are other exclusive group packages for sale that include tickets for six people with individual private suites, sample service to suites, Uber vouchers, VIP guest demonstrations and visits, EVIP bathroom area, and a private back entrance.

YYC Caesar Week will luckily continue at many of the participating restaurants after this two-day festival.

Tickets are on sale right now for this event on May 19 and 20, dedicated to the drink we all love, invented right here in the 1960s by restaurant manager Walter Chell at the Calgary Inn.

Stay tuned for updates on vendor announcements and what kind of Caesars to look forward to trying.

When: May 19 to 20, 2022, 4 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary – The Big Four Building

Price: General Admission – $28.92

