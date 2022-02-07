Pho Pham, a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant in the Signal Hill community, will be opening by the end of March.

The opening of this new Pho spot was forced to postpone its grand opening due to unforeseen circumstances, but the space is looking beautiful, and we have a sneak peak at the incredible-looking menu.

There are some wonderful must-try pho spots in Calgary, and Pho Pham definitely seems like it will make that list.

After escaping from poverty and war in 1989 in Vietnam and living in a Malaysian refugee camp for two years, the two owners of this new restaurant were accepted into Canada.

Thirty years later, this new venture is a representation of the journey that these two owners, Coi and Lan, took to get to this point.

Visually striking murals are painted across the walls of Pho Pham, depicting the story of these two impressive people.

The artwork, as well as green plants and wooden decor, helps create a welcoming atmosphere in the dining room. The comfort food cuisine of vermicelli bowls and beef noodle soups will also add to the warm feeling of the experience here.

Sixteen different beef noodle soups and eight different specialty soups are on the menu at Pho Pham. Every bowl is available in three sizes, which is perfect for light or heavy eaters that enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Order a classic vermicelli dish, like grilled pork and spring rolls, or try an adventurous one, like the grilled beef with prawn bowl. Large plates and appetizers are exciting and delicious as well, from the julienned pork and fried egg on rice to the savoury onion cakes.

There’s even a specialty drinks menu that includes 10 different bubble tea options. Grab a Vietnamese iced coffee with sugar, a fresh lemon soda, or a honeydew melon bubble tea with your meal.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but it will be sometime before the end of March. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new spot.

Pho Pham

Address: 5683 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Instagram