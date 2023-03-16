Calgary International Airport is getting some international recognition as Skytrax has named YYC one of the best airports in the world.

Skytrax surveys travelers from all over the world to come up with these rankings. YYC came in at 92 in the world.

According to the rankings, it has been a strong last 12 months for YYC to put it among the best airports in the world.

The group also has a ranking of the most improved airports in the world and Calgary International Airport came in at number seven.

According to the site, the world’s most improved airport award reflects an airport’s quality improvement across the whole Airport Awards program. This takes into account an airport’s change within the global rating and the airport performance improvements in many of the award categories to identify the most improved airports over the last 12 months.

Vancouver was the top Canadian airport coming in at number 20. Singapore Changi Airport took home the award for the World’s Best Airport followed by Hamad International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

World’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

Singapore Changi Airport Hamad International Airport Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) Incheon International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Istanbul Airport Munich Airport Zurich Airport Narita International Airport Madrid-Barajas Airport Vienna International Airport Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Rome Fiumicino Airport Copenhagen Airport Kansai International Airport Chubu Centrair International Airport Dubai International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Melbourne Airport Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver won the award for the cleanest airport in the world.

