Mar 16 2023, 10:40 pm
YYC International Airport/Facebook

Calgary International Airport is getting some international recognition as Skytrax has named YYC one of the best airports in the world.

Skytrax surveys travelers from all over the world to come up with these rankings. YYC came in at 92 in the world.

Image: YYC Calgary International Airport / Daily Hive Calgary

According to the rankings, it has been a strong last 12 months for YYC to put it among the best airports in the world.

The group also has a ranking of the most improved airports in the world and Calgary International Airport came in at number seven.

According to the site, the world’s most improved airport award reflects an airport’s quality improvement across the whole Airport Awards program. This takes into account an airport’s change within the global rating and the airport performance improvements in many of the award categories to identify the most improved airports over the last 12 months.

Vancouver was the top Canadian airport coming in at number 20. Singapore Changi Airport took home the award for the World’s Best Airport followed by Hamad International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

Image: YYC Calgary International Airport / Daily Hive Calgary

World’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hamad International Airport
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
  4. Incheon International Airport
  5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
  6. Istanbul Airport
  7. Munich Airport
  8. Zurich Airport
  9. Narita International Airport
  10. Madrid-Barajas Airport
  11. Vienna International Airport
  12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
  13. Rome Fiumicino Airport
  14. Copenhagen Airport
  15. Kansai International Airport
  16. Chubu Centrair International Airport
  17. Dubai International Airport
  18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  19. Melbourne Airport
  20. Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver won the award for the cleanest airport in the world.

North America’s Cleanest Airports 2023: Skytrax

  1. Vancouver International Airport
  2. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  3. Terminal B of New York LaGuardia Airport
  4. Houston William Hobby International Airport
  5. San Francisco International Airport
  6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
  7. Boston Logan International Airport
  8. Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
  9. Houston George Bush International Airport
  10. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

 

