Lynx just added another affordable flight to the East Coast from Calgary

People looking to experience Canada are getting more good news with Lynx adding another flight from Calgary to the East Coast.

The ultra-affordable airline is adding flights between Fredericton, New Brunswick, and Calgary with three weekly services. The flights are available starting June 12.

Now is your chance to check out Odell Park, Killarney Lake Park Trail, and Officers Square or just enjoy the beautiful scenery of the East Coast.

Tickets go on sale today. They start at $199 for a one-way flight from Calgary to Fredericton.

The Fredericton-Calgary flight will operate as a through flight via Pearson Airport in Toronto.

This is the latest addition from Lynx, which recently added a flight from Calgary to Montreal and St. John’s.

This is the latest addition to the Lynx domestic lineup, joining Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, Montreal, St. Johns, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg.

You can also fly from Calgary to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

The Calgary-based airline is looking to grow from six aircraft to nine by the summer.

To celebrate these new flights, Lynx has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off all base fares on the Fredericton routes. The sale ends tomorrow night, so get on it quickly!