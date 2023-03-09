NewsTravel DealsTravel

We are getting more affordable flights from Calgary to Montreal

For people looking to get to one of the gems of Canada, there is some great news: Lynx has added new flights from Calgary to Montreal.

The ultra-affordable airline has added four weekly flights from Calgary to Montreal starting in June.

With these new flights, it is another opportunity for people from Calgary to check out the cobblestone streets of Vieux-Montreal to explore the iconic Notre Dame Basilica or see any of the other amazing sights that Montreal has to offer.

This means you can fly with Lynx domestically to Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, Montreal, St. Johns, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg.

They also offer flights from Calgary to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

They also have a sale on right now until the end of the day tomorrow where you can save up to 50% off your flights to Montreal.

Just go to their website and use the code “Montreal” to save on the new flights that Lynx has to offer.

It is a great time for air travel in Calgary. Lynx recently added new flights to St. John’s, Newfoundland along with flights being added to places like Vegas and other sun destinations by a number of different airlines.

