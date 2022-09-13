YYC Pizza Fest 2022 is officially returning next week for another celebration of all things pizza pie.

In an effort to highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. The charity that this 10-day festival supports during this time is Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

Running from September 16 to October 2, participating restaurants will compete for four awards by voting Calgarians.

These four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan favourite crust.

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pizza in each category on the website once the fest officially starts.

The list of participating vendors has finally been revealed.

There are some great spots for pizza in Calgary, and it seems like almost all have shown up for this one. More than 40 different restaurants are taking part this year.

Just a few of these wild pizza creations include a Spicy Meatball from the Pizza Project, The Cuban from The Mash, and a decadent lobster, chanterelle, mushroom, and guanciale pizza from Posto Pizzeria.

Buffo Ristorante has made a hot and honey clam pizza topped with clam nectar, bechamel sauce, provolone, clams, and a hot honey drizzle, and it seems like every creation from each spot is as unique.

Check out all the pies and spots to try during YYC Pizza Fest 2022.

YYC Pizza Fest 2022

When: September 16 to October 2, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

