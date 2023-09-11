Cowboys nightclub has been putting on a ton of events recently and one was just announced that’s bound to get people grabbing for their pinkest clothes: Cowboys Swifty Shaker.

That’s right — happening on Thursday, September 14, the “most legendary nightclub” is having a Taylor Swift-themed party and there will be plenty of Eras energy too.

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have while you… shake it off? In addition to all of the Swifty style, there will also be a ticket giveaway to see her in concert when she is in Toronto.

“If you want to win some T SWIFT TIX… Come down to Cowboys Swifty Shaker in your best Eras Tour STYLE,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “…Ready for it?”

This Cowboys Swifty Shaker will also have $0.75 draft all night long. That sounds like a Love Story so baby just say yes.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many games.

Take the trip to another era. Doors open at 8 pm.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works. There are so many upcoming YYC food events as well to look forward to.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram