All 100+ YYC Hot Chocolate Fest 2023 participants revealed

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially returning next month for another celebration of all things sugary sweet in 2023.

This year, the 12th annual festival will run from February 1 to 28, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be voted YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate by Calgarians.

The three award categories for purveyors to compete for are the Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award.

Hot chocolate lovers will be able to try as many different versions as they can across YYC but also rate each hot chocolate either on the website or via the app.

Last year, the top-rated hot chocolate winner came from the Cornerstone Music Cafe team.

The list of participating vendors has finally been revealed. Check out all the spots to try during YYC Hot Chocolate Festival 2022.

A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels. This is from the same team that also runs the very popular YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

Last year, more than 60,000 hot chocolates were served, resulting in nearly $80,000 being raised for Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary