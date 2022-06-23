The team that brought Calgary the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest has a new event launching this weekend: the YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 25 to July 3, six different local ice cream shops will be creating unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

People can grab an “ice cream passport” to fill out. Anyone that tries all six sweet treats before the end of the event will be eligible to enter a giveaway at the end of the event for fun prizes and giveaways.

These are all six treats to try at the first-ever YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

Affogato

Offering something slightly different, this iconic gelato spot is making affogatos.

Enjoy either a shot of espresso or a shot of liqueur in a cup with a wafer garnish at this stop on the ice cream tour. The best part? Choose any gelato flavour you want to go with it.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 7-2104 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

Milk and Cookies

Sometimes, simple is the way to go. This is the spot’s vanilla ice cream and its classic cookie crumbles.

Address: 938 2 Ave NW, Calgary

Instagram

Fragola

This Italian classic is a scoop of pistachio on top of another scoop of creamy strawberry.

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 5108 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram

Chocolate Funfetti

This upside-down cone in a bowl is here for the chocolate lovers.

The base ice cream is chocolate, and there’s also a confetti cake and white chocolate drizzle.

Address: 2614 4th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

Key Lime Pie

A fresh, tart version of the classic pie, this feature ice cream for Scoopfest is dedicated to a friend of the shop. Dave Funston was a community supporter, husband, and father who sadly passed away recently.

The team at Noto made this inspired by his favourite flavour: Key Lime Pie. It’s made with a custard base and real limes.

Address: 236 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

Toasted Campfire S’mores

The s’more is usually a hot campfire treat, but having it cold in the summer might be the better way to go.

This delicious ice cream is made with graham crackers, marshmallow fluff, and a chocolate drizzle.

Address: 221 19th Street SE #110, Calgary

Instagram

YYC Summer Scoop Fest

When: June 25 to July 3, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary