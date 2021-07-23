There's a bubble tea festival happening in Calgary right now

As if you need another reason to sip on some bubble tea, there’s a festival dedicated entirely to the refreshing beverage happening in Calgary right now.

Brought to us by Crescent Heights Village, Chinatown District BIA, International Avenue, and Savour Magazine, this tea and frozen treat celebration run through until August 8, inviting patrons to enjoy a tasty snack in some of the city’s most eclectic neighbourhoods.

YYC Bubble Tea Fest features 16 food establishments and restaurants that have created special offerings and menu items available for a limited time, along with “contests, prizes, and celebrity judges,” according to the event’s website.

Participants include The Alley, Noodle World Restaurant, Polar Bear Kitchen, and Koi Fresh Fruits & Tea, with offerings such as limited edition Peach & Tragacanth Gum, Mango Sago in Coconut Milk, a coffee-based smoothie topped with tapioca, and much more.

Even better, the event is in support of Act2EndRacism, a coalition of concerned citizens and community groups of Asian descent. The organization focuses on Canadians affected by COVID-19-related racism, and runs activities and campaigns targeted at anti-racism.

Be sure to check out all the participating eateries’s offerings, and hit up one (or all) of these bubble tea and frozen treat establishments in Calgary.

When: July 16 to August 8

Where: Crescent Heights Village, Chinatown Calgary, and International Avenue (17th Avenue SE)

