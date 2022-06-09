Yogost, a popular BC-based yogurt drink shop, is opening its first-ever Calgary location this weekend.

Opening on Saturday, June 11, this exciting new franchise is a first for Calgary and will be located in Chinatown on Centre Street.

There are currently two other locations, both in the Vancouver area.

Yogost uses fresh ingredients, including probiotic yogurt, organic milk, whole grain antioxidant-rich purple rice, and natural fruit pieces, to serve yogurt-based drinks rich in nutrients.

There will also be plenty of exciting deals and gifts for anyone who stops by from June 11 to 12.

Fifty customers each day will receive a $100 bonus when they buy $100. One customer per day will enjoy a buy one get one free deal, and 50 customers each day will receive a limited-edition Yogost cup.

There are many other specials in the days following this first weekend.

There are five different delicious types of drinks to choose from here.

Rice, smoothie, fruit, probiotic yogurt drinks, and riceball milkshakes are wonderful options with several different flavours in each category.

Caramel pearl yogurt is made with black rice, the Oreo pearl yogurt smoothie is a hugely popular choice, there are five different kinds of fruit-based drinks, even more options for the probiotic beverages, and several types of milkshakes.

To personalize your order even further, there are add-ons like extra oat, rice, red bean, and more.

If you’re a fan of boba teas, smoothies, and fruit drinks, you must check out this spot when it opens this weekend.

It’ll surely be a refreshing way to beat the summer heat this year.

Address: 328 Centre Street, Calgary

