Kinjo Sushi and Grill, one of Calgary’s most popular sushi spots, just opened a brand new location.

This is the seventh Calgary location for Kinjo, and it had its grand opening today, June 8, in North Hill.

Known for serving authentic Japanese home-style dishes and delicacies, including sushi, tempura, and teriyaki, this is an exciting new restaurant opening for YYC.

Menus tend to change slightly from location to location, but each menu having plenty of traditional and modern Japanese dishes remains consistent.

Ramen bowls are one of the most popular choices here, with options for red, spicy, original, miso, black, or shoyu broth.

The sushi and sashimi list have all the classics. Still, we suggest trying some of the signature rolls, like the female dragon roll, made with tempura shrimp, tobiko, mayo, smoked salmon, avocado, and volcano sauce.

Giant squid legs, tempura, karaage, potato cakes, and other salty deep-fried dishes pair perfectly with the beer and sake menu here.

Making this new location even more exciting, Kinjio North Hill and Dalhousie locations will be launching Kinjo Fried Chicken for just $1 per piece and Kinjo Fries for $3.

That’s reason enough for us to go visit this new outpost of the popular restaurant.

Kinjo Sushi and Grill – North Hill

Address: 1632 14th Avenue NW #1668, Calgary

