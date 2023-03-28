WWE is bringing Smackdown to Calgary this summer

We are getting another big wrestling show this summer with the WWE bringing Smackdown to Calgary in August.

The show is happening at Scotiabank Saddledome on August 11.

This will be the first time the WWE’s TV trucks will be in Calgary since 2013 and the first time Smackdown will be in Calgary since 2011.

So excited to head back home to Calgary in August for #SmackDown !!!!

🇨🇦❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/5EgG326tp7 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 27, 2023

You could see Calgary’s very own Natalya Neidhart, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Fellow Calgarian Jinder Mahal may also make an appearance.

Other Canadians on the roster who could appear on the show include Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Edge.

But of course, as WWE likes to say, the card is subject to change.

This episode will be two weeks after one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, Summerslam, which will be held at Ford Field in Detroit.

The announcement comes as the WWE builds toward its Super Bowl, Wrestlemania 39, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Natalya, Owens, Zayn, Edge, and Toronto’s Trish Stratus have been heavily featured in the build-up to this year’s event.

This will be part of a great summer of wrestling in Calgary, with All Elite Wrestling bringing its first show to Calgary during the Stampede.

Tickets for Smackdown in Calgary go on sale on April 7 at 10 am.

WWE Smackdown in Calgary

When: Friday, August 11

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: On sale April 7