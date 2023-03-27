"They'll wear 'em": Darryl Sutter says Pride jerseys have full support of Flames players

The Calgary Flames appear to have full buy-in for their Pride Night jerseys.

Some players around the league have made headlines for not wearing their team’s Pride jerseys, but Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t envision any problems in Calgary.

“Oh yeah. They’ll wear ’em,” said Sutter. “I don’t think it’s been a real issue for our team at all.”

He admitted he hadn’t talked to the team but wasn’t under the impression there would be any holdouts.

“I [saw] them this morning when I came in,” Sutter said of the redesigned Flames jersey. “Looks pretty good because they put in some of the Alberta wild rose in there and some birds. Those look pretty good.”

Flames forward Blake Coleman backed that up, saying it was an obvious choice for him.

“We have it in my family, and it hits home for me, so it’s kind of a no-brainer for me, but at the end of the day, it’s more about just everybody that’s walking in this locker room, and we’re proud to have open arms for people.”

This is the first time the Flames will be wearing Pride jerseys, with the players signing the jerseys after wearing them for warm-up.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off to support the CSEC Inclusion Program.

“It’s showing that everyone is welcome.” Blake Coleman on the importance of the #Flames Pride jerseys and thoughts on the upcoming stretch of games. pic.twitter.com/flKy42OnoI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

Coleman says the reason to wear the jersey is simple.

“I’m proud to wear them, and I’m proud to support causes like that. And at the end of the day, it’s more about showing that we’re inclusive in our locker room, and you know, it’s a small thing, but if it means that much to somebody else, then obviously it’s something that’s important.”

It’s all about acceptance, according to Sutter.

“I think all it signifies is that everything is accepted, right? We accept them as fans. That’s what we’re doing.”

We’re proud to reveal our 2023 Pride Night jersey, designed by local artist Megan Parker! We’ll be wearing these amazing jerseys during warm-ups ahead of our Mar. 28 game vs. LA 🌈 They will be signed and auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program! pic.twitter.com/8dTmdo6gmX — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

When asked if he believes an LGBTQ+ player would be welcomed in an NHL locker room, Sutter’s response was quick but clear.

“I think teams are pretty acceptable to everything now.”