Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Calgary

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop history are teaming up for a world tour this year and fans in Calgary will get to witness the once-in-a-lifetime joint performance.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headline NY State of Mind Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Tickets to see the influential artists go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am. Other Canadian dates in 2023 include Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

Grammy-nominated Wu-Tang Clan is made up of RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. Acclaimed as one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, the collective is known for iconic albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever.

New York City-born Nas is also hailed as one of the greatest rappers in history, with his debut album Illmatic being inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. The Grammy-winner’s hits include “I Can,” “One Mic,” and “If I Ruled The World.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to catch these chart-topping, game-changing artists live in Calgary this fall.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am.