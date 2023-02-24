Warner Bros. is celebrating its 100th birthday with a candlelit Calgary concert

Candlelight Concerts by Fever/Submitted | Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (New Line Cinema/IMDB)

“You’ve always had the power, my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.”

“You Shall Not Pass!”

“I’m Batman.”

Some of the greatest cinematic moments of the past century have been provided to fans by Warner Bros. Studios, with iconic characters like Scooby Doo, Willy Wonka, and Wonder Woman brought to life onscreen.

In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Calgary this spring.

The one-of-a-kind musical experience will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Saturday, May 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

You might also like: An immersive "Beauty and The Beast" experience is coming to Calgary

Country superstar Lee Brice is coming to Badlands Music Festival this summer

RuPaul's Drag Race champion performing in Calgary this spring

Tickets for Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros. range between $40 and $50, with the concerts being held at The Lantern Community Church. Other Canadian dates are set for Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

“The ‘Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.’ concert series is a true celebration of storytelling, music, and creativity,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in a release. “From the musicals that we know and love to the iconic films and television series that have shaped generations, Warner Bros. has long been a leader in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable event to our fans and music lovers from around the world to honour this momentous occasion.”

The tentative 17-song setlist is as follows:

The Wizard of Oz — “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (1939)

Casablanca — “As Time Goes By” (1942)

Singin’ in the Rain — “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

A Star is Born — “The Man That Got Away” (1954)

Scooby Doo — Theme Song (1969)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory — “Pure Imagination” (1971)

The Exorcist — “Theme Song (Tubular Bells)” (1973)

Purple Rain — “Purple Rain” (1984)

Batman — “Main Theme” (1989)

Friends — “I’ll Be There for You” (1995)

Selena — “Dreaming of You” (1997)

“Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Suite” (2001)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — “Hogwarts’ Anthem” (2005)

Inception — “Time” (2010)

Man of Steel — “Flight” (2013)

“Wonder Woman Suite” (2017)

A Star is Born — “Shallow” (2018)

“The fact that Warner Bros. has chosen Fever and Candlelight to celebrate such a significant milestone as a 100th anniversary gives us tremendous pride,” said Ignacio Bachiller, co-founder & CEO at Fever, in a release. “The ‘Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.’ concert series will be held in some of the most unique venues worldwide, performed by talented local musicians and this mix will continue and reinforce the mission of introducing classical music to every taste.”

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Lantern Community Church – 1401 10 Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Starting at $40, purchase online