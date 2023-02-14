An immersive "Beauty and The Beast" experience is coming to Calgary

A new interactive adventure coming to the streets of Calgary this summer will allow guests to live out a tale as old as time.

CluedUpp Games has announced that the Beauty and the Beast immersive outdoor experience will happen in Calgary on Saturday, August 5.

Hundreds of players are expected to gather and help Beauty save the day during the escape-room-style event. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CluedUpp Games (@clued_upp)

“We’re committed to creating unique, outdoor experiences that bring people together and encourage them to have fun with family and friends,” said Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, in a release. “With Beauty and the Beast, I’m confident people of all ages will love this magical mystery-solving adventure.”

The new adaptation of the original 18th-century story is described by organizers as a whodunnit-style mystery. Teams of two to six players will race the clock to tackle challenges, interrogate fairytale characters and discover clues using a phone.

Beauty and the Beast experience takes place entirely outdoors with an average game duration of two to three hours. Each team will just need one ticket to participate, with the secret start location sent to players one to two weeks before the game date.

And yes, dressing up as your favourite fairytale character is highly recommended.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: Start anytime between 9 am and 2 pm

Where: Secret start location in Calgary

Price: $52.50 using the discount code TAKE50 upon checkout (children under 16

play for free). Purchase online

