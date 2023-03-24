Wranglers tease new team mascot on Twitter ahead of AHL Playoffs

The Calgary Wranglers are getting an added boost before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A mascot.

The Wranglers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames, teased the announcement of a new mascot in a Twitter post Friday morning.

The unnamed Wranglers mascot is set to debut on March 31.

And no, it’s not Scorch.

The furry figure features a yellow fluff sporting a Wranglers jersey, socks, and skates.

Calgary’s minor-league club was the first AHL squad to clinch a berth in the playoffs and currently sits atop the Pacific Division and league standings with a 43-15-3 record for 90 points through 62 games. The AHL’s regular season concludes Sunday, April 16.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf leads all AHL stoppers in wins (36), goals-against average (2.17), save percentage (.930), and shutouts (6). Forward Matthew Phillips, who earned a one-game audition with the Flames earlier this season, is fifth in league scoring with 62 points (29 goals, 33 assists) in 56 games. He holds a share of second in goals scored behind Andy Andreoff’s 30 snipes on the campaign.

The parent club hasn’t been as productive.

The Flames now not only need to catch the Winnipeg Jets for that second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference but suddenly need to leapfrog the Nashville Predators in order to claim the spot, too.

The Flames, by way of a 32-25-15 record for 79 points, sit one back of the Predators, who have three games at hand and are six back of the Jets with even 73 games played apiece.