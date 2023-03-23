Flames to honour Chris Snow with #snowystrong helmet stickers

The Calgary Flames are adding a touch of blue to their look when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Flames skaters will sport a blue cornflower decal on their helmets as a nod to assistant general manager Chris Snow, his wife Kelsie, and kids Cohen and Willa. The Snow family has courageously documented Chris’ battle with ALS, including details on Kelsie’s website, www.kelsiesnowwrites.com, and her podcast, Sorry I’m Sad.

“He’s in a fight for his life and he’s had good days and he’s had bad days,” Flames forward Milan Lucic said. “We’re all, as an organization, one big family and we stand strong with him and continue to support him in his fight.”

Tonight, our little stickers that could go from the Northwest’s U9 Cactus Warriors to the NHL’s Flames. #SnowyStrong 💙🔥 Get your stickers and help us raise funds to #EndALS here: https://t.co/pFgBqhMjvK pic.twitter.com/JAsF5QC1V7 — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) March 23, 2023

Chris has a particularly aggressive form of ALS that is genetic. He lost his dad, Bob, to ALS less than a year before his diagnosis. He also lost uncles David and Brad to the same disease. Both passed within nine months of diagnosis. He also lost his cousin, Matt, at age 28.

He was given one year to live nearly four years ago.

Since his diagnosis, Chris and the Snow family have raised over $213,000 on their website, after initially bringing in more than $540,000 on a previous campaign.

He was given one year to live nearly four years ago but the assistant GM of the @NHLFlames continues to defy the odds. #RealSports sits down with Chris Snow to discover what keeps him going as he battles a form of ALS that’s become a family curse. Stream it tonight on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/zGjBrp5sHe — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) March 21, 2023

The stickers were created by Tova Stewart for her U9 hockey team, on which Willa plays.

The blue cornflower is the international symbol for the fight against ALS, and 100% of the proceeds from sticker sales will be donated to the Calgary Flames Foundation in support of ALS research and treatment, according to Shan’s website.

“I think it’s just a recognition more than anything,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “We see him every day. The sticker is more of a recognition [that] we’re proud of him.”