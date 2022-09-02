There are a number of spots to go for Asian brunch in Calgary.

Many Calgarians rush to brunch for omelettes, bennies, and French toast, but many other styles of brunch are overlooked.

Whether it’s classic dishes like dumplings, or items using inspired ingredients like coconut pandan jam on pancakes, there are many places to try brunches from all different countries in Asia.

Here are just a few of our favourite places to visit for Asian brunch in Calgary.

Gwailo is a fairly new Hong Kong-inspired cocktail bar and eatery in Inglewood. it also happens to be incredible and offers a brunch menu.

Many of the lunch items are still available for the weekend-only brunch, but brunch items include dishes like scallion pancake breakfast quesadillas, short shell crab bennies, and Hong Kong-style French toast sticks, topped with condensed buttercream, peanut butter, seasonal fruit jam, and maple-infused strawberries.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The food here is incredible, with decedent brunch items like brown sugar and buttermilk pancakes served with cultured butter, and well-travelled comfort food, like Kaya Jam French Toast and German Pork Schnitzel.

Many of the Asian-inspired dishes include savoury ones like the My Breakfast in Tokyo, made with salmon gravlax, gomae, two poached eggs, sushi rice, miso soup, pickled radish, lemon, and nori. In a playful way, the chef recommends you enjoy this dish by making hand rolls using the nori sheets, putting the ingredients in your hand roll, and dipping them into your eggs.

If sweet is more your style, hard to beat the thick-cut French toast with coconut pandan jam, fresh fruit, and a poached egg on the side.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sammie Cafe is one of Calgary’s best spots for lunch food and all-day breakfast. Many of the sandwiches, and particularly the breakfast sandwiches, are perfect for an Asian brunch in Calgary.

There is a sesame soy marinated beef cheek egg sandwich, longanisa filipino breakfast sandwich, and a miso bacon sandwich as well.

The miso maple pepper bacon has a crisply fried egg, fresh lettuce and tomato, house-made garlic mayo, all on a toasted brioche bun.

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

Golden Sands Chinese Restaurant

Golden Sands Chinese Restaurant in Calgary is a fairly new spot, and if you haven’t tried it or classic dim sum before, you need to go.

There are 16 different classic dim sum options, like prawn dumplings and curry cuttlefish, but there are also so many more options, like fish paste pancakes, steamed sponge cake, crispy BBQ pork pastry, congee, rice, and noodle dishes, and so many more.

This is one of many local places for an authentic Asian brunch experience in Calgary.

Address: 5010 Centre Street NE, Calgary

This popular Japanese cafe and eatery recently launched an all-you-can-eat Japanese brunch buffet with over 30+ different dishes to choose from.

The weekend buffet menu has a great mix of sweet and savoury options, with classic Western breakfast dishes and authentic Japanese ones.

The Japanese curry rice, topped with grilled cheddar, katsu, hamburg, and more, is the most popular item on the menu here any day of the week.

Familiar brunch options are also available here, from classic bennies to French toast, served with orange zest butter, whipping cream, and nuts.

The amazing AYCE brunch is available from 11:30 am to 3 pm on the weekend for just $21.99.

Address: #105, 638-11th Avenue SW, Calgary

