Sector 17, a popular Indian fast-food restaurant, just opened its newest location in Calgary.

Located at 107 78 Saddlepeace Manor NE, this is the second YYC location for this popular spot. The other is in Westwinds, and there are also five in Ontario.

The first Calgary location started as a food truck, which then turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The food menu and concept modelled itself after the vibe and flavours of the Sector 17 area in Chandigarh, India.

The dishes here are pretty fun and delicious, taking inspiration from Desi, Hakka, and Chinese cuisine, among others.

The menu has options for sandwiches, appetizers, burgers, wraps, drinks, and more.

Dumplings, fries, spring rolls, and more are all popular options, but it’s the wild burgers that make this menu so unique. There are several options, with the Aloo Tikka Noodle Burger being the most iconic.

The Desi Chinese menu is where the fusion of flavours happens, with dishes like Delhi chow mein, Hakka noodles, and chicken chatpata being some of the most interesting. Mango fruit creme, mango lassi, and masala soda are unique drinks that go perfectly with hot street food.

If you’ve never been to this spot, it’s pretty fun and tasty with plenty of spicy options for anyone brave enough.

