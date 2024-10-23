No matter how you’re celebrating this spooky season, picking up some tasty Halloween treats is always a good idea.

Plenty of Calgary’s top bakeries and patisseries have whipped up some truly monstrous creations for the season that are way more of a treat than a trick.

From cookies and cakes to macarons and more, here are the best Halloween treats to get in Calgary this year.

Among the spooky, scary treats on offer at Biscettes are a six-pack of Halloween-themed cookies, creepy cookies and cream cookie cake, and some mini monster cookies.

Address: 1516 6th Street SW, Calgary

If you’re looking for some adorable Halloween snacks, Pretty Sweet has a range of macarons in the shape of ghosts, mummies, bats, and pumpkins, to name a few. There are also Halloween-themed donuts, cakes, and sugar cookies.

Address: 536 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

From mini cookies to cookie decorating kits and even personalized sugar cookies, Hey Sugar has a Halloween selection that’s to die for.

Address: 297 – 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

With beautifully decorated Halloween sugar cookies, monster cakes, and even a chocolate mousse graveyard, Sweet Relief has conjured Halloween treats fit for any occasion.

Address: 120 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

To celebrate spooky season, Yann Haute Patisserie is offering its take on the classic Twinkie, in some gourmet zombie-fied packaging.

Address: 329 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Willow Cake & Bake offers boxes of adorable Halloween cupcakes, and the bakery is also hosting Halloween cupcake decorating classes for those who want to practice their skills.

Address: #123 1323 Centre Street NW, Calgary