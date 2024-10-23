FoodDessertsFood NewsBest of

Halloween 2024: Best treats to get in Calgary this spooky season

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Oct 23 2024, 9:58 pm
No matter how you’re celebrating this spooky season, picking up some tasty Halloween treats is always a good idea.

Plenty of Calgary’s top bakeries and patisseries have whipped up some truly monstrous creations for the season that are way more of a treat than a trick.

From cookies and cakes to macarons and more, here are the best Halloween treats to get in Calgary this year.

Biscettes

Among the spooky, scary treats on offer at Biscettes are a six-pack of Halloween-themed cookies, creepy cookies and cream cookie cake, and some mini monster cookies.

Address: 1516 6th Street SW, Calgary

Pretty Sweet

If you’re looking for some adorable Halloween snacks, Pretty Sweet has a range of macarons in the shape of ghosts, mummies, bats, and pumpkins, to name a few. There are also Halloween-themed donuts, cakes, and sugar cookies.

Address: 536 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Hey Sugar

From mini cookies to cookie decorating kits and even personalized sugar cookies, Hey Sugar has a Halloween selection that’s to die for.

Address: 297 – 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Sweet Relief

With beautifully decorated Halloween sugar cookies, monster cakes, and even a chocolate mousse graveyard, Sweet Relief has conjured Halloween treats fit for any occasion.

Address: 120 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Yann Haute Patisserie

To celebrate spooky season, Yann Haute Patisserie is offering its take on the classic Twinkie, in some gourmet zombie-fied packaging.

Address: 329 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Willow Cake & Bake

 

Willow Cake & Bake offers boxes of adorable Halloween cupcakes, and the bakery is also hosting Halloween cupcake decorating classes for those who want to practice their skills.

Address: #123 1323 Centre Street NW, Calgary

