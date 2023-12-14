8 awesome jobs around Calgary where you can work from home

If you consider yourself hard-working but get a little tired of office life, you might want to look at some of these neat remote work positions in Calgary right now!

There are positions open at so many different kinds of companies, from ones that specialize in spectacular travel experiences to escape rooms. They all pay well above minimum wage, too, so you can afford the skyrocketing cost of living in the city.

Bookkeeper at Escape60

What: This bookkeeping role isn’t like some other ones out there; you’ll get to be part of the excitement of this popular entertainment franchise! If you have prior bookkeeping experience, this could be the perfect gig for you.

The company says the candidate will be responsible for maintaining accurate financial records and preparing budgets, but no duties of managing accounts payable and receivable or payroll are needed. It pays $24 an hour and comes with some great benefits.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here

Digital Analyst at Pursuit

What: Pursuit specializes in attraction and hospitality experiences, including Banff Nightrise, and it also runs some pretty fabulous hotels. This role is part of the marketing team and requires performing no/low-code data engineering tasks.

Any experience in the following software would be helpful: Excel, Google Analytics 4, Segment CDP (or other CDP), Google Tag Manager, Google Data Studio/Looker Studio, Mixpanel, Power BI, and Supermetrics.

The role pays $60,000 a year and is a one-year maternity cover contract.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here

Operations Manager

What: If you love being on top of all the latest events in the city, you will love this role! Sarah Sociables is hiring for a social content operations manager. While the position is remote, you must live in Calgary for this job. You’ll be planning social media content, organizing giveaways, and working towards a creative brand strategy, among many other related tasks.

The company is looking for someone with prior social media and team management experience and is excited to build a career with them!

Learn more and apply: Check out the website here and apply here

Calgary City Coordinator

What: If your passion is giving back to the community, check out this position by the Leftovers Foundation. This organization works to reduce food waste by getting food to vulnerable people who need it rather than having it go in the trash.

According to the listing, the job involves executing “Leftovers’ programs, including Rescue Food, Home Harvest, and large-scale food redirection, in Calgary and overseeing the volunteer-run Rescue Food program in Airdrie.”

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here

Program Manager

What: Working for WestJet isn’t just about flying; they also need people working behind the scenes. This versatile position involves applying administrative support, establishing and maintaining partnerships with educational institutions and industry associations, and collecting and analyzing data.

WestJet is looking for a candidate with a bachelor’s degree, three years of relevant work experience, and experience in a similar role. The position is hybrid, but you must be living in Calgary.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here

Curriculum Developer

What: If you have a background in early childhood education, this is a fantastic and well-paying job at SAIT that will also let you work from home. The successful candidate will work with the instructional designer, writer/editor, and media specialist to design and develop engaging, applied, and inclusive learning experiences. They will develop course content and assessments and collaborate with the other subject matter experts.

The position pays between $40.48 and $46.98 hourly.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here

Communications Specialist

What: If you love learning (and books), there is no better dream job than working at the Calgary Public Library — except maybe if it’s remote! This creative role involves developing, writing, and editing dynamic, engaging content across platforms.

The library is looking for someone with a university degree in an equivalent field like journalism or communications, successful completion of technology tests and a valid driver’s licence.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website here and apply here

Account Executive

What: If you’re passionate about cameras and have a background in IT, this role combines both! The account executive will identify exciting prospects to drive our growth and ignite new business opportunities by engaging with executives.

Canon is looking for someone with a minimum of three years of demonstrated and successful IT sales experience, a solid foundation in computers, business and marketing and an intermediate knowledge of the following programs: Cyber Security, Network Infrastructure, Software Workflow Solutions, Cloud Computing, and more.

Learn more and apply: Check out its website and apply here