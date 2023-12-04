4 Alberta Mastermind Toys stores are closing and offering BIG discounts

It looks like Mastermind Toys will have a future after all, announcing today it has entered into a purchase agreement with a company owned by three Canadian retail pioneers, according to a press release.

Canada’s largest toy retailer has been going through some financial hardship recently and filed for creditor protection back in November.

While the franchise will continue to exist, 18 locations are set to close around the country. Among the stores closing are locations in Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, and Windermere Currents, which are offering liquidation sales that started on December 1.

Holiday sales and promotions will continue across all locations and there will be an extended holiday return and exchange policy for purchases made online and in-store, excluding the 18 stores conducting liquidation sales.

Shoppers can expect to see up to 30% off storewide at the closing locations.

These are the four Mastermind Toys stores closing in Alberta and where you can find them: