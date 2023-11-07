A magical winter circus is coming to Calgary this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A magical winter circus is coming to Calgary for one night this month and it looks out of this world!

Complete with acrobats, aerialists, and hilarious hijinks, this show is heralding in the holiday spirit in a promising evening full of unique visual performances.

Photos of “Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” look both merry and bright, with so many different stunning winter-themed backdrops and costumes.

The event is put on by one of the largest Cirque companies in the world, Cirque Musica, which “blends the world’s greatest cirque performers with great music.”

“Cirque Musica takes audiences on a journey to a faraway land of dazzling beauty, mystery, and thrills,” reads its website.

“Audiences are treated to a full sensory experience that will have them on the edge of their seats and in awe of the beauty, thrills, and majesty that is Cirque Musica.”

This seasonal winter circus performance gives a unique spin on classic holiday favourites with entrancing movement and magic guaranteed to dazzle.

“The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland at Winsport

When: November 22, 7 pm

Where: Winsport Event Centre – 151 Canada Olympic Drive SW

Price: Tickets are $47.99 and can be purchased online here