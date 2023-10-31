12 incredible things to do in Calgary this November for under $12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With life feeling like it just keeps getting more expensive, you’re probably looking for things to do around Calgary this November that won’t break the bank.

From cozy crafting nights to Christmas lights, here are the best things you can do around Calgary next month without dipping into your holiday savings.

Central Library’s Fifth Birthday

What: The Central Library is turning five years old, and the city is throwing a party! There will be hand-drumming workshops from the National Music Centre, circus shows and more. To learn more, click here.

When: November 4 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE

Price: FREE

The Millarville Christmas Market

What: Take a beautiful drive in the country just outside of Calgary and visit with real reindeer, Santa photos, local artisan vendors, food trucks and more! Tickets must be purchased online before arrival!

When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society — 06097 192nd Street W, Millarville

Price: Entry is $6 but free for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Hot Chocolate from Bernard Callebaut

What: Bernard Callebaut is an award-winning chocolate shop right here in Calgary! Warm up on the colder days with one of their decadent hot chocolates.

When: Hours vary by location

Where: Calgary has three locations: Southcentre, Dalhousie and Signal Hall. To view their exact addresses, click here.

Day of the Dead Festival

What: The Day of the Dead is a major holiday tradition celebrating “the one time a year when the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves,” according to the event’s Instagram post. There is so much to look forward to, including free face painting and food! To learn more, check out our article.

When: November 5 from 1 to 6:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE, but make sure to register

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market is popular throughout the year, and Christmas is no exception. Check out all the local artisans and food at this annual market!

When: November 17 to 18 and 24 to 25

Where: Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Lion Festival of Lights

What: Every year, the Lion’s Festival of Lights takes over Confederation Park, offering a cheap way to spend a festive night out.

When: Lights will turn on for the season on November 25 at 6 pm

Where: Confederation Park

Price: FREE

Wool & Wine at Fort Calgary

What: If you’re a crafter with a half-finished project, this weekly Fort Calgary activity is the perfect place to visit this November! Cozy up at the Fort for an evening of crafts and conversation (and wine, of course).

When: Wednesdays in November starting November 15

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 plus tax and can be purchased online

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films throughout the month of November in the Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! Elf and Home Alone are just two of the films scheduled to show this month.

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: There are a handful of places to go skating outdoors for free in Calgary, but skating at Olympic Plaza just hits different, and it’s free! Warm up with one of these popular hot drinks around Calgary before or afterwards.

When: Mid-November

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Outdoor activities at Bowness Park

What: Another great place to get outside and skate in Calgary is Bowness Park. Bowness also has fire pits and other equipment rentals, including ice bikes and cross-country skis. Bowness Park is a really vibrant spot over the cold months leading up to Christmas. You won’t want to miss it!

When: Opens in mid-November

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: FREE to get in, but equipment can also be rented when the park opens for the season here

Festival of Crafts

What: This year’s entry to the Festival of Crafts is free, making it so much easier to check out all the local artisans. The festival says it “is an antidote to fast fashion, online shopping, and throwaway culture.”

When: November 2 to 5

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: FREE entry

Check out Calgary’s new Pixel Park

What: A new park in Calgary just opened and it’s got so many neat amenities including pickle ball and an off leash dog park!

When: Open daily from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Pixel Park, 314 12th Avenue SE

Price: FREE