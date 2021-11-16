Weather warning issued for Calgary with winds up to 100 km/h expected

Calgary avoided getting more than a dusting of snow on Monday as other areas of Alberta were blasted with winter; however, the city is seeing another type of extreme weather.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the City of Calgary at 4:26 am on Tuesday, stating, “Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.” The city could see wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

“Strong winds developed overnight across central and southern Alberta,” reads the government agency’s website, adding that winds will taper off around the Calgary area this morning. Areas to the east and north of the city will continue to see strong wind gusts this afternoon.

Secure your patio furniture and other loose objects, and be cautious if you’re outside, especially on the roads. Environment Canada notes that damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind in Calgary and could cause injury or damage.

According to The Weather Network, it’s currently -3ºC, feeling like -12ºC in Calgary right now, and the city is expected to reach a high of -1ºC. We’ll see cloudy weather throughout Tuesday, with some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

And if you were planning any non-essential travel north of Calgary today, you might want to hold off. Environment Canada says that areas closer to Edmonton and east-central Alberta may experience low visibility due to blowing snow.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” says the agency. “Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”

Stay safe out there, YYC, and don’t get blown away!