Celebrate the start of winter in Calgary with a frosty new festival

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’re not usually in a hurry for winter to start, but a new event in Calgary this month to celebrate the snowy season is making the transition a little easier.

Although winter doesn’t officially kick off until December 21, the City of Calgary is holding FrostFest over two weekends in November to bring some excitement to our chilly evenings.

FrostFest is a free event that will take place from November 19 to 21 and November 26 to 28 at a different park in Calgary each weekend. It will run from 4 to 9 pm every evening, offering both a fun, family-friendly activity and a unique night out for couples and friends.

You might also like: Highly anticipated new Calgary honky-tonk announces opening date

Calgary brewery transforming into the house from Home Alone this season

A dazzling indoor light display is coming to Calgary this holiday season

For the littles, there will be carnival games, crafts, and a chance to watch ice sculpture carving. The older crowd can check out dazzling light art displays, a DJ spinning tunes, and a licensed warming cafe to enjoy a boozy beverage.

FrostFest will also have a selfie station, fire pits, warming huts, play forts, food trucks, and hot chocolate to sip by the fire, and the entire festival is designed to help you love winter.

The November 19 to 21 event will be at Valleyview Park, and the following weekend, you can find FrostFest at Sacramento Park from November 26 to 28.

FrostFest

When: November 19 to 21 and November 26 to 28

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Valleyview Park (3224 26th Street SE, Calgary) from November 19 to 21 and Sacramento Park (10404 Sacramento Drive SW) from November 26 to 28

Cost: FrostFest is a FREE event with no tickets or registration required