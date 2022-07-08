Grab your bibs because Montana’s BBQ & Bar is launching an All-You-Can-Eat Rib tour across Canada this summer.

Running from July 9 to August 11, this is every BBQ-lover’s dream come true.

Montana’s will be offering up samples of its famous ribs in 15 cities across the country, including Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

At each stop, guests can enjoy free samples like the two-bone rib with coleslaw. Besides the tasty eats, there will be fun activities like cornhole, face painting and even a ride on a mechanical bull (at some locations).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montana’s BBQ & BAR (@montanasbbq)

“We’re excited to bring our famous ribs on the road, have fun and get Montana’s messy with guests across the country,” said Adrianne Largo, Montana’s marketing director, in a press release.

You can also feel great about sampling the food because you’ll be eating for a good cause. With each sample you get, Montana’s will also donate the equivalent of one meal to Food Banks Canada.

Last year, the restaurant chain was able to donate 100,000 meals, and the goal this summer is to reach 150,000.

“We believe in a Canada where no one goes hungry, and that’s why we are proud to partner with Food Banks Canada and give back to the communities that we are a part of,” said Largo.

Montana’s All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest is also happening during this exciting tour, from July 19 to September 12.

To check out all the cities on the rib tour, check out the website.

Montana’s BBQ & Bar – All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest

When: July 9 to August 11, 2022

Instagram