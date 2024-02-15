If you love a sleek look, this modern mansion for sale in Calgary is sure to wow with its contemporary design and stunning city views.

Not only does this mansion have some incredible interior design to gawk at — it’s got some pretty unique features you might not have known existed.

Its impressive exterior is sure to draw attention from family and friends, but what they’re more likely to be jealous of is the hassle-free snow removal. Sensors detect when snow is on the ground and automatically clears it from cement surfaces. You won’t even need a shovel!

You’ve probably heard of Drury Lane from storybooks, and this address is reminiscent of that at 1104 Drury Avenue NE.

In many ways, this house is all about appearance, with a viewing room included in the garage to show off your latest sports car. It’s not just about showing off, though, it serves a practical purpose too, with room for up to five vehicles.

Cabinets are imported from Italy and the kitchen also includes two wall ovens, a steam oven, a built-in espresso machine, and a full-sized beverage fridge. If you enjoy entertaining a lot of company, you will be sure to have everything you need to prepare.

The views are unmatched both inside and outside of the home. There are floor-to-ceiling windows that can be opened to create a seamless blend of the inside and outside.

From a self-clearing driveway to these incredible city views, it’s hard to determine what the best part of this stand-out home in Calgary is. What feature are you most envious of? Let us know in the comments.