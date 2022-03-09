Baekjeong Korean BBQ House, an extremely fun, popular, and high-quality restaurant in Edmonton, is opening its first Calgary location soon.

Coming to the Beacon Hill community, this will be just the second spot for the much-loved brand.

Serving juicy dishes in a vibrant and relaxing atmosphere, Baekjeong offers a completely unique cooking and dining experience.

Every table at Baekjeong Korean BBQ House has its own built-in grill that remarkably uses infrared light so that you can cook end eat your food right at the table.

It’s a fun and often communal experience that should be an exciting new option for Calgary diners looking for the next place to make a dinner reservation.

Baekjeong means butcher in Japanese, and they take the name seriously.

All of the meat served to you at the table for you to cook with is from the finest cuts of Premium Alberta Sterling Silver meat, and is prepared by a butcher with at least 15 years of experience.

The most popular items on the menu are the traditional Korean-style stews and soups, many of which are served in hot stone Dookbaeki bowls. Meat can be cooked right in the broth or on hot stones.

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, try the Korean-style blood sausage or the pig’s feet.

The menu has a huge array of side dishes and entrees, and also tiered combos of meats and vegetables to cook at the table depending on how big (and hungry) the group is.

Make sure to check this place out when it opens and test your cooking (and eating skills). Until then, you can always enjoy it in Edmonton at 2874 Calgary Trail NW.

An official opening date and location have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

