The Whiskey Rose Saloon, one of Calgary’s newest and most fun country bars, is having an epic brunch event later this month.

When this Nashville-style live music spot opened in December last year, the city collectively dusted off its cowboy outfits. At its launch, some amazing events and live music nights were promised but delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, live music has returned to Whiskey Rose, a massive 400+ person Stampede tent was announced, and the first of many epic drag brunches has been announced.

On Saturday, March 26, from 12 pm to 6 pm, the Whiskey Rose Saloon is having the first of many drag brunches hosted by Emperor Dion and Boink Sanoir.

Not only will there be a show of talented performers and brunch specials, but there will also be a silent auction and 50/50.

Donations will be raised from the event will be going to the ISCCA and the HIC Community Link, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people living with or at risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

This two-level bar designed for both city slickers and country folks features 10,000 square feet of western hospitality and a classic Albertan atmosphere.

This is the first of many of these highly anticipated drag brunches, but you definitely don’t want to miss this first one.

Whiskey Rose Saloon – Drag Brunch

When: Saturday, March 26, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $15 donation per seat, $10 for standing room

