Calgarians love the summer months because it means enjoying all of the city’s fantastic patios.

Many of us take pride in fighting the cold, bundling up in our warmest winter gear and asking for a seat on the patio. Thankfully, outdoor seating weather can be extended even longer, and much more comfortable, with restaurants and bars that have heaters, fireplaces, and/or coverings.

Here are 16 excellent covered and heated patios in Calgary to enjoy no matter what kind of weather shows up.

Open for lunch, dinner, and into the night, Rooftop is an experience unlike any other in Calgary. This relatively new food and drink experience to Calgary has the bragging rights of having the largest patio in the entire city. Rooftop offers 350 seats, a forno pizza oven, an extraordinary sound system and band stage, massive LED walls and projector TVs, all under one of the world’s largest umbrellas.

Address: 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-0080

Enjoying a beer on a brewery patio is a beautiful thing, even if it’s hard to do in the chillier months. It’s even harder to find one downtown, but in the heart of the beltline is Last Best Brewing. Great food and great beer can be enjoyed on their tucked-away patio that not only has heaters, but also a fireplace.

Address: 607 11 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-7387

A staple Calgary bar for games, trivia nights, beer bingo, live music, and of course stampeding, Bottlescrew Bills also has one of the city’s best heated patios. Here you will find three different covered patios, two of which are open all year long. You can even bring your pup to any of them!

Address: 140 10 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-7900

This West Tennessee-inspired BBQ and Bourbon joint on 17th Avenue has a covered patio that can’t be missed out front. In the back, there’s another covered and intimate patio with a mix of tables and comfortable booths. Either one is the perfect place to try their meats that are smoked 10–14 hours every morning.

Address: 638 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7636



Cardinale is a small and intimate spot in Victoria Park with crafted cocktails, delicious appetizers, and some of Calgary’s most exciting pasta dishes. Their patio in the back is also small and intimate, a long and narrow space with intimate lighting that is ideal for date night or with a group.

Address: 401 12 Avenue Southeast, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-6046



This chef-driven bar has food and drinks created with influences that include Asia, Hawaii, California, and British Columbia. It only makes sense that they would have amazing patio seating to match the rest of the fun and light vibe. Lulu Bar on 17th Avenue has an open concept layout, with a street patio that’s covered by a roof as well as umbrellas, and a cozy side patio that is completely covered.

Address: 510 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-930-5707



What originally started out as a food truck, Vegan Street is now a full-service vegan restaurant in Calgary with two locations. The amazing picnic table-filled patio here is a fun time in the summer, but in the colder months, Vegan Street also has an enclosed patio with heaters. Vegan Street Beltline and Inglewood is 100% plant-based and 100% patio fun!

Address: 1111 7 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-3287



Address: 1413 9 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-3282



This incredibly popular Bridgeland cocktail bar (that doubles as a barbershop) has one of Calgary’s best secret patios. Stirred or shaken, Cannibale has one of the best cocktail menus in Calgary, and they can best be enjoyed sitting on this ambient patio that’s decorated with vines and hanging lights. There are also heaters, a fireplace, all of which are covered by an overhead cedar pergola.

Address: 813 1 Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-5808



The courtyard-style patio at The Living Room isn’t covered but is heated by large outdoor fireplaces. This means even in the colder months the contemporary interactive cuisine of The Living Room can be shared with others in this beautiful space, as long as it’s not raining or snowing.

Address: 514 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-9830



The Simmons Building in East Village is one of Calgary’s most visually striking buildings, and that also goes for the view when up on the Rooftop Bar. On one side of this heated patio there are peaceful panoramic views of the Bow River, and on the other side is the glowing downtown skyline. Up here, diners can enjoy beers, cocktails, appetizers, and the outstanding Connie and John’s Pizza.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-3115



Half of the patio at Ricardo’s Hideaway is uncovered with the other half being completely covered. This creates an atmosphere that makes you feel entirely outside, perfect for sipping on the tiki cocktails and sharing the Caribbean-inspired food dishes. Hanging lights and a large outdoor fireplace in the centre of the patio certainly help warm things up a bit too.

Address: 1530 5 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-349-2585



National is known for many things, and their patios are definitely close to the top of the list for why Calgarians love each location so much. National on 10th Avenue has a rooftop patio decorated with flowers, National on 10th has a massive patio with heaters overhead, and National on 17th Ave has overhead heaters and a firepit. Whichever one you choose, there’s a special patio experience that awaits you.

Address: Multiple locations in Calgary



The interior of Calcutta Cricket Club feels vibrant and colourful, exactly like their updated versions of small and large plate Indian food does. Their alley adjacent patio, protected by an awning above, is no different. Floral tablecloths and lush plant life add to the decor of this restaurant that reminds us of the cosmopolitan nature of Calcutta.

Address: 340 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-719-1555



The Ship and Anchor prides themselves on accepting every type of person who enters the doors, and that includes the brave people that need that patio experience no matter the weather. Ship and Anchor is traditionally a patio that’s open all year long, and there are heaters out there that help. It’s always a fun time at The Ship, and a must-visit spot for any patio crawl down 17th Ave.

Address: 534 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-245-3333



The hardest decision you have to make when at the First Street Market is what to eat. A food court-style space, First Street Market is serving some of the best and familiar foods in Calgary all in one spot, all created by some of the best chefs in Calgary. An easy decision to make while here is if you should sit inside or outside. The inside is open, friendly, and colourful, but the patio outside overlooks Haultain Park and is covered with glass above and heated.

Address: 1327 1 Street SW, Calgary



Proof has been one of Calgary’s top-rated cocktail bars, and favourite spot for tourists and locals alike for years, and the experience is getting even better this year. They’ve always had their cozy patio on 1st Street, but this year will be the first that they will have it covered and heated for their new and regular patrons to enjoy all of their creative cocktails and curiosities.

Address: 1302 1 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-246-2414



