Calgary has some amazing neighbourhoods, some of which are actually connected together. Kensington and Sunnyside are two amazing YYC areas and there’s one community that connects to it creating one of the best communities to eat in the city.

In Calgary, that’s the community of Hillhurst.

This neighbourhood, one of the oldest in the city, is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, mostly quiet streets with residential homes, boutique amenities, large parks, and more. It’s this welcoming identity that makes each local food spot feel special to so many.

Calgary has iconic streets like Stephen Avenue, mostly made up of chain restaurants (nothing wrong with that, just saying), or 17th, which seems to change by day (easygoing, friendly) and night (vibrant, busy), but it’s this charming area, between 8th Avenue NW to the north, 10th Street NW to the east, the Bow River to the south, and 18th Street NW to the west, that feels like one of Calgary’s best places to eat.

From sushi spots to unique brunch places to outstanding burger restaurants, deciding where to eat when here can be a very difficult choice.

Here are some of our favourite food and drink gems in Calgary’s Hillhurst.

Custom burgers: Iyycburg

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

It’s easy to be creative, but it’s difficult to make every item option as fresh and tasty as possible and that’s what put Iyycburg in the conversation for the best burger in YYC.

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

Fried chicken icon: Chicken on the Way

There are nine locations for this popular spot and Kensington-Sunnyside is one of them.

The bold yellow and red colours are what draw many people to this spot, and the classic fried chicken menu has everyone coming back. The aesthetic is like something out of a Tarantino movie.

Fried chicken, fish, fritters, and fries are the specialty, and we suggest ordering a box that has it all.

Address: 1443 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

English Tavern: Kensington Pub

This cozy tavern is like walking out of Calgary’s Hillhurst community and walking into an English countryside pub.

Scotch eggs, Yorkshire pudding, fish and chips, and Sunday roasts give this place the vibe you’re looking for, but there are still some out-of-the-box dishes, like the Korean-style short ribs.

Address: 207 10A Street NW, Calgary

Breakfast and lunch: Brouhaha

Like many of our favourite brunch spots in Calgary, the menu here makes a handful of dishes incredibly well in a long list of categories, making for a massive menu of great options.

Pancakes, waffles, bowls, omelettes, porridge, bennies, and more are all offered here, including a long list of sides (our favourite part) and espresso-based drinks.

Go healthy or hearty with one of the bowls of eggs, polenta, or porridge. There’s a light super spinach salad bowl, and also a mouth-watering chicken in a waffle bowl. The polenta porridge is a rare find in YYC, whether you go for the eggs, meat lovers, or vegan option.

Address: 609 14th Street NW, Calgary

Creative ice cream: Made by Marcus

Made by Marcus makes ice cream from scratch using dairy from grass-fed cows and real ingredients produced by farmers, roasters, distillers, and artisans they trust. There are 12 different flavours to choose from, including vegan chocolate fudge brownie, silk road raspberry cardamom, and strawberry buttermilk, to name a few.

Address: 221 19th Street NW, Calgary

Upscale pub: Free House

Free House offers patrons a casual atmosphere with a great selection of beers and a food menu that “focuses on North American Cuisine​.” In many ways, it also feels like the best version of what pub food can be.

There are still the staples of snack food, handheld options, pizzas, and more. The thing is, the snack food includes items like ricotta toast with honey pistachios and black pepper, handles options like a famous Cubano sandwich, and the pizzas are flatbreads, like the Duke of Earl with wild boar bacon, sausage, salami, and calabrese.

There is also one of the best charcuterie boards in Calgary here, ordering a la carte items like duck rillette, candied salmon, and oak with candied pecan and maple syrup.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Contemporary sushi: Shijo Sushi

Shijo Sushi offers traditional Japanese fine dining that always feels welcoming and cozy, mostly because it’s in the heart of Kensington.

The menu frequently changes, but every dish always feels like a contemporary take on the classics. Each plate is extremely Instagrammable here too, with creative ways of plating and decorating the plate.

The menu is always made simple, usually just appetizers and a list of rolls, but it’s anything but basic. If this spot was in the heart of downtown, it would be packed every day, but because it’s here it feels like a vibrant gem to be enjoyed by the community.

Address: 1240 Kensington Road NW #103, Calgary

Traditional Italian: Pulcinella

Old-school charm and contemporary service and dishes make this Italian spot feel like the best of both worlds.

With a traditional wood-fired oven, it’s the Neapolitan pizzas that continue to have people recommend this spot. There are over 20 to choose from, all coming from an appreciation for the classics, from the Margherita to the Quattro Stagioni made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, mushroom, artichokes, anchovies, parmigiano, and basil.

The team takes pride in the pasta here too, so make sure to come hungry and at least split one of them. The lasagna is made with ground veal and pork in a tomato béchamel sauce. Luckily you don’t need to decide on pasta or pizza, just go for both.

Address: 1147 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Board games: Hexagon Cafe

Board game bars and cafes are not necessarily new concepts, but Hexagon Cafe is a special one. There are over 1000 games to choose from, and the staff that works here all seem to be experts on every single one.

If you ever run into an argument over the rules, the team here will likely be able to help.

Order any espresso-style coffee drink or some snacks while you play.

Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW #200, Calgary

