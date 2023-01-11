Iyycburg, a no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes, is opening a new spot in Calgary this week.

Originally, the plan was for this new spot to open up in September, so this popular concept in the Hillhurst community has been highly anticipated.

Becoming one of the most popular YYC burger restaurants, this will be the third Calgary location.

To celebrate this grand opening, the team will give the first 100 customers a chance to win free burgers for an entire year and several other prizes.

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

There’s even a smashed samosa burger, a unique vegetarian option made with guacamole, tamarind sauce, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

“We want [to] thank you for your continued support, love, and for ranking us amongst the best burgers joints in Calgary,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post. “We are looking forward to providing you a better dining, patio and take-out experience.”

Iyycburg

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram