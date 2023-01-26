Calgary is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each neighbourhood (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Calgary’s Bankview.

Calgary has some amazing places for pizza, and there is one community that is packed with options. It’s not just pizza spots, but there is a residential neighbourhood, just off of the iconic 17th Ave, built on what feels like a looming hill over the heart of the city, with some amazing places to eat.

In Calgary, that’s the community of Bankview.

This neighbourhood is known for its unassuming nature, mostly quiet streets with small apartments, charming houses, and extravagant properties. It’s this identity that makes each local food spot feel so special to so many.

Calgary has iconic streets like Stephen Avenue, mostly made up of chain restaurants (nothing wrong with that, just saying), or 17th, which seems to change by day (easygoing, friendly) and night (vibrant, busy), but it’s this charming area, between 17th and 26th Avenue and 14th and 19th Street, that feels like one of Calgary’s most unassuming places with a lot to show off about.

From pizza spots to exceptional brunch places to authentic Indian restaurants, deciding where to eat when here can be a very difficult choice.

Here are some of our favourite food and drink gems in Calgary’s Bankview.

Actually Pretty Good is one of the most popular places for pizza, along with sandwiches, pasta dishes, and appetizers like meatballs and chicken wings. It also recently launched an amazing brunch menu.

If you’ve never been before, Actually Pretty Good is a lively neighbourhood spot in the Bankview community that serves up imaginative pizzas made to order. Each one is cooked perfectly, made easier by having one of the best light and flaky crusts you’ll ever find.

We highly suggest ordering the Capriciossa made with smoked chili ham, olives, artichokes, semi-sundried tomatoes, and fior di latte. The crust is perfectly light and flaky, a wonderful balance between New York and Neapolitan-style pizza. We also recommend two things that make this pizza even better, and that’s a side of housemade jalapeño ranch dip and Eastern Slopes hot honey to drizzle all over.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Our Daily Brett is a boutique market that’s also one of the best spots for lunch/brunch in Calgary.

It’s a market for tons of amazing local goods, a quick service cafe stop, and also one of the best places to grab brunch, lunch, or dinner in the city.

ODB serves up modern comfort food with plenty of Mediterranean inspiration. There are healthy dishes (California Bowl) and indulgent ones too (Market Hamburger). Even the cocktails are incredible (and underrated), which is evident with the team’s take on the espresso martini made with Eau Clair vodka, rooibos espresso, creme de cacao, and orange.

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

The second pizza spot on this list, 900 Degree Pizza is a solid spot for delivery and takeout.

It feels like a classic pizza joint, with a huge menu of pies and that’s before looking at the create-your-own option. There are also wings, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, ice cream, and more.

Address: 2829 14th Street SW, Calgary

Moti Mahal

Having once ranked #4 on Food Network’s “Top 10 Popular Indian restaurants in Canada” list, Moti Mahal is known for its mouth-watering dishes, traditional dining room, and fully stocked bar with original cocktails and an extensive wine list.

The food menu consists of saffron-rice-based Biryani with your choice of protein, various stuffed naan, delicious dhals, and other regional specialties. It’s a huge menu best shared and one the community of Bankview is always happy to have so close to home at the bottom of the hill.

Address: 1805 14th Street SW, Calgary

Volos Pizza

Yet another pizza spot in Bankview.

Besides the pizzas you can create yourself with all of the toppings offered, there is a great counter-service menu of apps, sides, and pasta dishes like oven-baked lasagna. There are specialty pizzas as well, like the Volo’s Special (pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, shrimp, cheese, and tomato sauce).

Address: 2103 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

Universe Restaurant

This very low-key spot is right on the corner of Bankview. It’s a local spot known for its Montreal-style menu, all-day breakfast, and familiar faces of regulars.

There are brunch dishes, decadent pasta dishes, cocktails, and so much more. There is even an aptly named “Mount Everest” breakfast platter that is made with pancakes and French toast, all of which is topped generously with a mountain of fresh fruit.

And this is Bankview after all so you guessed it — there is pizza too.

Address: 1415 17th Avenue SW A, Calgary

