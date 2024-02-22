6 places I would want to retire to in Alberta

Last week, Travel + Leisure magazine released a list of Canada’s cheapest to retire, with Cochrane, Alberta, making the cut.

It got us thinking: Where would we settle down if we were to retire in Alberta?

So, we scoured the map and selected six places that seemed like great spots to spend our golden years.

These are spots that are absolutely gorgeous in the summer and close enough to international airports that you can escape south whenever you need to. Plus, most have affordable house prices and are close to major hospitals and healthcare centres.

Canmore

While it isn’t the cheapest on the list, we can’t imagine a more peaceful retirement than in the Town of Canmore. It’s a quaint community with immaculate scenery, wildlife, and historic buildings. It’s also less crowded than nearby Banff, but both towns share that alpine charm.

Drumheller

Drumheller is in one heck of a gorgeous setting, and the incredible hoodoos and valleys are relatively accessible to see. Housing in this adorable town is pretty affordable; it has a hospital, plenty of sunshine and lots to do in town.

Fort Macleod

If we were ever so lucky as to retire, we would spend our days hanging out sipping coffee in the adorable and rustic downtown of Fort McLeod. Housing is affordable, it’s close to healthcare facilities in Lethbridge, and there’s no shortage of historic charm in this little town.

Wabamun

Nestled beside the stunning Wabamun Lake Provincial Park is the Hamlet of Wabamun. We think this would be an excellent spot for retirement as it’s quaint and quiet and offers affordable lakeside living. Time to buy that boat! While small, all of life’s essentials can be found in shops around town, and it’s just a 45-minute drive to the nearest Costco.

Okotoks

Okotoks is a prime spot for Calgary retirees to settle once all the kids have left home. Here, they can cash in on that YYC property value and downsize with a nice condo while still being close to the big city. Okotoks is truly underrated. It’s adorable, there’s no hustle and bustle of the big city life, plus they have a really big rock!

St. Albert

Like Okotoks, St. Albert is the perfect place for Edmonton retirees to settle. St. Albert is a stunning community located close to parks, trails, and world-class healthcare. It’s still close enough to Edmonton, where you can enjoy all the perks of city life while spending day-to-day in a much quieter community.

What town or city would you retire to in Alberta? Let us know in the comments.