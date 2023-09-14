Nestled in the heart of Claresholm and Fort MacLoued is a hidden gem, Blackwood Coffee Co.

Are you heading south to Waterton, Fernie, or Montana? Did you get up at 5 am to beat the traffic and need a caffeine boost? Well, you’re in luck!

We’ve found a must-try, charming delight on the road to adventure! This spot is tucked in an old heritage building just off Main Street and it is the delightful bakery and coffee shop you’ll want to hit.

The baristas here are true artisans, crafting each cup with precision. Whether you’re a fan of velvety cappuccinos, bold espressos, or you prefer your coffee chilled over ice, its carefully curated menu has something to satiate every palate.

Blackwood Coffee Co. sources its coffee locally from Alberta, and has been specifically chosen for its taste and quality.

The pastries, cakes, and bakery items are all crafted in-house using the best, locally sourced ingredients.

Choose from artisan sandwiches, house-made salads, and a ton of gluten-free options.

It was a hot, August day when our group of girlfriends were on the way to Montana, and needed some refuelling. We bought an iced chai, an iced Americano, an iced latte, and an iced caramel macchiato — all were perfect.

For food, we bought egg bites, a chocolate Danish, and chocolate chip banana bread.

The prices are all very approachable and the serving sizes are great!

The heritage building’s original architecture provides the perfect backdrop for a space that feels both nostalgic of an old, country farming town, and an on-trend Brooklyn cafe. The exposed brick and rustic outdoor patio set sets the scene for you and your cup of joe. It also has a little patio off to the side of the building in a small alleyway with twinkle lights.

Definitely add Blackwood Coffee Co. to your road trip itinerary.

Claresholm

Address: 110 50th Avenue W, Claresholm

Phone: 587-200-7011

Fort MacLeod

Address: 206 24th Street, Fort MacLeod

Phone: 587-743-1616

Instagram