A "dino-mite" donation: Dinosaur fossils discovered at a Canadian Goodwill

If you’ve ever visited a Goodwill, chances are you’ve come across some pretty unique finds, but one discovery at a Calgary location easily stands out from the rest.

Staff at the Goodwill Calgary Impact Centre came across some items destined to be recycled that could have easily passed as old rocks, but they ended up being so much more. The staff recognized the inconspicuous items as dinosaur fossils but there was a bit of a process behind making sure they were legitimate.

“Driven by curiosity to see if these fossils were real, research was conducted using various Apps, Google searches and contacting professionals at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller,” reads the Goodwill press release.

Through consulting Joseph Sanchez, the head technician at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, five of the seven fossils were verified based on the images that were submitted.

The museum’s curators confirmed among the pieces is petrified wood that traces back to the Cretaceous Period, which is between 66 million and 145 million years ago. There is also a fragment of Ordovician tabulate coral and a piece of an ornithischian dinosaur bone, possibly from a hadrosaur or ceratopsian, according to Goodwill.

Goodwill says it will be giving the items to their rightful place at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, where further analysis can be conducted.