A town in Alberta was named one of Canada's cheapest places to retire

As millions of baby boomers in the US are set to hit retirement age this year, citizens of that country are looking north for an affordable retirement while enjoying a prime quality of life.
Travel + Leisure magazine recently released a list of the 10 cheapest places to retire in Canada, and a town in Alberta made the cut.
For its list, Travel + Leisure looked at housing costs, healthcare, things to do, weather, lifestyle, and culture in Canada’s provinces.
At number 10, the town of Cochrane, Alberta, is described as a “fast-growing community known for outdoor activities such as golf, hiking and mountain biking.”
Travel + Leisure spoke to retiree Gordon Stewart, who said, “There are so many gems in southwest Canada, many affordable, off-the-beaten-track towns.”
“We enjoy Cochrane — the mountain views, scenery, and people. It’s cold in the winter, but by May, we’re playing golf,” he added.
Additionally, Cochrane’s proximity to Calgary indicates excellent healthcare facilities and consumer prices. The magazine notes that rent prices are also 67% lower than in New York City.
Other Canadian cities to make the list included:
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Kingston, Ontario
- Regina, Saskatchewan
- Prince George, BC
- West Kelowna, BC
- Charlottetown, PEI
- Fredericton, New Brunswick
The reason for US retirees setting their sights on the Great White North? According to current data, the overall cost of living is slightly lower in Canada compared to the US, while the quality of life is high.
“And not all retirees head south for sunshine; many enjoy seasonal changes, winter sports, and all that Canada has to offer.”