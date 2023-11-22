You can fly from Vancouver to Hawaii for $277 round-trip this winter

Black Friday is approaching, and travel deals are getting sweeter.

WestJet is currently offering $277 round-trip flights from the Vancouver International Airport to Kahului, Maui.

The low price is available for trips in November through February.

Parts of Maui were destroyed by wildfires earlier this year. But the official Hawaiian Islands tourism agency welcomes travel to the island.

“Respectful travel to any of the Hawaiian Islands, including the accessible areas of Maui, is welcomed and encouraged, now more than ever,” it says on its website. “West Maui accommodations have begun a phased reopening and, on November 1, the rest of West Maui – except Lahaina – will be open.”