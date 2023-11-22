World's first Frozen-themed land at a Disney theme park opens in Hong Kong

At long last, for the first time in forever, the much-anticipated “World of Frozen” themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland Park has finally opened.

This is the world’s first themed land at a Disney theme park inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studio’s hit film, Frozen, and one of the single largest expansions of Hong Kong Disneyland since it opened nearly two decades ago.

Located just beyond Fantasyland within the rear of the theme park, the new immersive Frozen-themed land is visually complete with Arendelle Castle, Arendelle Village, a lagoon representing the coastal fjord environment, and a mountain range enclosure — even with the North Mountain with Elsa’s Ice Palace.

It has provided Hong Kong’s theme park with an infusion of new major attractions, including the family-friendly Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster, the enchanting Frozen Ever After boat ride, which is also found at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort, and Playhouse in the Woods — deemed to be the first-of-its-kind immersive theatrical experience with Anna and Elsa.

“The Frozen franchise is one of the most successful in Disney history and it’s a testament to the power of great storytelling, which is the foundation of The Walt Disney Company. It’s been this way for 100 years, and our commitment to storytelling and creativity will continue to define our next 100,” said Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, during this week’s grand opening ceremony.

This magical experience would not be complete without Norwegian-inspired food and beverage options, new shopping opportunities, and the all-popular characters — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Oaken, and everyone’s favourite snowman, Olaf.

The opening of the World of Frozen follows the recent transformation of Hong Kong Disneyland’s main castle, which was previously a replica of the original Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, into a unique evolved design — the Castle of Magical Dreams, accompanied with new daytime entertainment and a new nighttime spectacular.

The next major enhancement for Hong Kong Disneyland will be the transformation and expansion of Tomorrowland into the “Stark Expo” themed land, inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This themed land is also known elsewhere as Avengers Campus, currently found at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.

Two other Disney theme parks will also see the addition of the World of Frozen soon, with some components of the themed land found in Hong Kong also opening at Tokyo DisneySea in June 2024, and at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2025.

Canada is connected to Hong Kong through frequent, non-stop, direct flights from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Currently, multiple flights between Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) and YVR depart everyday, up to four roundtrips daily, with services operated by both Air Canada and Cathay Pacific.

As well, Air Canada recently announced it is significantly increasing its frequencies between HKG and YVR. Cathay Pacific is also expected to return closer to the full breathe of its pre-pandemic frequencies later in 2024, based on what they previously told Daily Hive.

Similarly, Cathay Pacific flies at least once a day from YYZ.