A popular Calgary festival is celebrating a return to in-person programming this summer.

Calgary Pride, presented by TD Bank, is happening from August 26 to September 5. The huge celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community will include patio parties, live entertainment, and, of course, the popular parade.

This year’s pride is also its inaugural festival in its new home of Fort Calgary.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone this year,” said Robert Ghazal, TD Bank senior vice president for branch banking across the Prairie Region, in a release. “If anything, the last couple of years have reminded us that we need the support of each other to help create real and impactful change. TD Bank is a long-standing supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and we’re proud to support Calgary Pride and over 175 2SLGBTQ+ organizations across North America.

“These are initiatives that are helping people feel included not just during Pride, but all year long. As we gather together again this year for the Calgary Pride Parade and Festival, we continue to be committed to helping create a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.”

Calgary Pride Week kicks off the weekend of August 26 with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall followed by a Pride Kick-off Event at Central Memorial Park.

Festival programming takes place all week leading up to the massive in-person Parade and Festival on Sunday, September 4. The parade will wind its way down the Calgary Beltline along 9th Avenue and into East Village in what organizers say will be an exciting return to what makes Calgary Pride so special.

Following the parade, head to Fort Calgary for this year’s Calgary Pride Festival. The event will take place beside the majestic Makhabn (Bow River), and will feature. exciting live performances, food trucks, family-friendly activities, a vendor marketplace, and a beer garden.

Applications to be part of Calgary Pride are being accepted online. The last in-person parade and festival in 2019 was attended by over 100,000 people and featured 177 parade entries.

When: August 26 to September 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Vary per activity, including free events. See full event listings online