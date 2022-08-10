9 breathtaking waterfalls to check out in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Everyone knows about the amazing scenery in Alberta provided by the mountains. But the waterfalls in Alberta need to get a lot more credit.
There are some absolute gems in the province.
We’ve put together a list of some of the most breathtaking, memory-making waterfalls in Alberta to add to your must-do-this-summer bucket list.
- You might also like:
- Get lost in this brand new massive T-Rex corn maze near Drumheller
- The Perseid meteor shower will peak over Canada this week
- The ultimate guide to Alberta's five beautiful national parks
Muskeg Falls
View this post on Instagram
Muskeg Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in the Grand Cache area. Located about four hours west of Edmonton, Muskeg Falls will transport you to a dream. This waterfall waits at the end of a short 1.6-km hike, but be careful, as the footing can be steep and tricky.
Elbow Falls
Elbow Falls is what we consider a premier destination for those “golden hour” pictures. During the early dusk, the sun hits the surrounding rocks and illuminates the area. Elbow Falls is also an amazing place to go bird-watching, spot rare wildlife, relax in the sun, and so much more. This trip truly makes for the perfect summer getaway and it’s only one hour away from Calgary.
Athabasca Falls
Athabasca Falls is arguably one of the most famous waterfalls in all of Alberta. The stunning, shimmering waters make this spot one of the most breathtaking in the province. Each of the area’s short hikes offers incredible views of the falls and the horizons.
Sunwapta Falls
View this post on Instagram
A gem hiding in Jasper National Park, Sunwapta Falls is the perfect spot to get away from city life. Directly in the centre of the lake that fuels the falls is a tiny island made of trees.
Bow Falls
View this post on Instagram
Movie buffs are very familiar with this waterfall. Bow Falls has been used in the background of many classics, including River of No Return with Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum, and Saskatchewan with Olive Borden. The hike to the waterfalls can be steep, so just make sure you don’t suffer the same fate as those movie characters!
Ram River Falls
View this post on Instagram
With plenty of trails for hiking, biking, and more, Ram River Falls is perfect for a road trip if you don’t mind a bit of a lengthy drive (it is about four hours from Calgary).
Siffleur Falls
View this post on Instagram
This waterfall has some of the best views in the world. Lace up your hiking boots and grab some friends for these great trails. If you’re not feeling a 9.7-km trek, bring out your inner cowboy and book a horse-riding experience at the falls instead to get the most out of your visit.
Cameron Falls
View this post on Instagram
We know TLC said not to go chasing waterfalls, but you’re going to want to reconsider when you get to peep this one. Cameron Falls is just a stone’s throw away from Waterton Village and is well worth the trip.
Just a short hike from the famous Prince of Wales Hotel, these natural mountain falls are a spectacular must-see.
Sheep River Falls
View this post on Instagram
Tucked away near Turner Valley, this relatively unknown waterfall is definitely a trip worth taking.
While you’re nearby, experience a real-life example of “it takes a village”. One of Canada’s oldest whiskey distilleries, Eau Claire Distillery, relies on generations-old family farms in the surrounding area to provide the grain needed for its delicious spirits.