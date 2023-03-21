5 of the best VR experiences in Calgary

Virtual reality (VR) games are growing in popularity and there are some great options for VR experiences right here in Calgary.

From the standard VR experience to a wild race or fight simulator, Calgary has a lot to offer.

Here are five of the best VR experiences in Calgary.

A one-stop shop for any type of VR experience you are looking for, Vmersion has a number of games including boxing and a Star Wars game, plus a flight simulator, some great racing experiences, and a cool National Geographic experience where you can (virtually) travel the world.

Address: Deerfoot Meadows — 73rd Avenue SE

With three locations in Calgary, VRCore offers people across the city some great options. All locations boast some wild zombie games, a game where you are Batman, and one where you are a chef. There’s even a VR escape room to put your skills to the test.

Address: 200, 9737 MacLeod Trail S

Address: 12 Royal Vista Way NW

Address: 2020 32 Avenue NE

Level1 Escape has some great escape rooms with a VR arcade to take your next night out to the next level. Calgary’s first VR arcade offers a number of great games to pick from with action, sports, and horror options.

Address: 517 16th Avenue Northeast

If Drive to Survive has you in a racing mood, then you can get your Daniel Riccardo on at TracksVR. This spot has options available for every experience level and anyone looking to try some VR racing in Formula, GT3, Touring, or Karts styles.

Address: 625 Manitou Road SE

If you’ve ever wanted to see how you would do at the controls of a plane, now you can right here in Calgary. Altitude Flight Simulation has simulations for all experience levels, whether you want to be in control of a plane or try your hand at a virtual dogfight in the sky.

Address: 2323 32nd Avenue NE