NYC style takes over Calgary runway at Indigenous fashion show

A fashion show is coming to Calgary featuring designers hot off the runways from New York Fashion Week and it’s showcasing all Indigenous talent!

Stunning designs from six different artists will be strutted across the runway at Fort Calgary next week.

On September 20, models will show off pieces created by a combination of Indigenous and Inuit designers.

The designers include IndiCity, Stephanie EagleTail, Native Dive Creations, Cindy Daniels Designs, Dene Couture by Tishna Marlowe and Dancing Storm Designs.

There is also more than the runway to look forward to at this Indigenous fashion show in Calgary.

The evening will be complete with a night market, including live entertainment!

The night market will run from 2 to 10 pm and doors to the fashion show open at 7 pm.

The show doesn’t start until 8 pm but if you arrive early, you’ll be able to enjoy a themed cocktail and do some shopping before it starts.

You’ll also have the chance to buy some of the looks from the fashion show!

Rez in the City Fashion Show

When: September 20; doors to the fashion show open at 7 pm and the night market starts at 2 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.