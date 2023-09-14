People were seen BASE jumping in downtown Calgary last night (VIDEO)

As many as four people were spotted BASE jumping in downtown Calgary last night.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport where people jump from high places like buildings or cliffs using parachutes to land back on the ground.

A video was posted to Reddit on Thursday showing people gliding between downtown buildings in parachutes.

Calgary police say they are aware of the video and are asking anyone with information to contact them. They are also warning the public of the dangers of BASE jumping, especially in downtown Calgary.

“There is a possibility that BASE jumping could lead to criminal charges. BASE jumping, especially within city limits is incredibly dangerous and could lead to serious injury or death, and we strongly discourage anyone from undertaking this dangerous activity.”

Reddit users chimed into the conversation, including the original poster who says he saw a total of four people jumping in downtown Calgary.

He also added in another comment that the incident happened around midnight and he “heard the sound of their parachutes deploying.”

Needless to say, if you feel the need to get your adrenaline pumping, there are ways to do it other than BASE jumping in the core of a major metropolitan city.