Yeehaw on a budget: Five vintage markets where you can nab the perfect Stampede fit

If you’re in search of the perfect Stampede outfit this year, but your wallet is looking a little thin, you might want to head down to one of these vintage markets coming to Calgary soon.

Not only will you get the chance to search through more affordable secondhand items, but you might even find something authentic to help you pass as a real cowboy or cowgirl.

Most of these markets are free and kick off this weekend, so make sure to add them to your calendar so you won’t miss them!

Easy Days Stampede Market

When: June 16 from noon to 5 pm

Where: East Village Riverwalk

Seconds Collective Market

When: June 21 from 4 to 10 pm; June 22 to 23 from noon to 6 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue and 8th Street SW

The Nines 3rd Annual Vintage Rodeo

When: June 16 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 2110 54th Avenue SW

Giddy Up Market

When: June 19 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing — 1103 12th Street SE

Honky Tonk Market

When: June 22 to 23

Where: Ranchman’s — 9615 Macleod Trail S

Tickets: Admission is $5 and can be purchased online here